Intrusion’s (INTZ) Neutral Rating Reiterated at B. Riley

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by B. Riley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $13.50 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $30.00. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 58.26% from the company’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for Intrusion’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

INTZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Intrusion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Intrusion from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Intrusion from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ INTZ opened at $8.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $150.26 million, a PE ratio of -53.88 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Intrusion has a fifty-two week low of $3.59 and a fifty-two week high of $29.90.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). Intrusion had a negative net margin of 30.12% and a negative return on equity of 179.98%. On average, analysts anticipate that Intrusion will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Michael L. Paxton sold 12,500 shares of Intrusion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total value of $331,125.00. Also, Director Dale Booth acquired 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.50 per share, for a total transaction of $112,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,175. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,500 shares of company stock worth $1,223,305 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INTZ. Redmond Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Intrusion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,582,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Intrusion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,386,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intrusion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,841,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intrusion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,066,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intrusion during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,121,000.

Intrusion Inc develops, markets, and supports entity identification, data mining, cybercrime, and advanced persistent threat detection products in the United States. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a network detection and response security-as-a-service solution to identify and stop Zero-Day attacks and ransomware.

