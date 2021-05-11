Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.000-6.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.730. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.17 billion-$4.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.59 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded up $12.92 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $405.46. 34,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,340,707. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $401.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $379.04. Intuit has a twelve month low of $270.91 and a twelve month high of $423.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $111.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuit will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on INTU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Intuit from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuit from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $418.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $460.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Intuit currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $431.65.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total value of $148,286.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,030.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total value of $909,108.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,268.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

