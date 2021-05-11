Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) Shares Sold by SignalPoint Asset Management LLC

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,020 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF comprises about 3.1% of SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC owned about 0.35% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $8,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 535,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,656,000 after acquiring an additional 186,661 shares during the period. Astor Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 225,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,194,000 after buying an additional 95,102 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 156,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,770,000 after buying an additional 13,712 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 129,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,756,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,574,000 after buying an additional 16,208 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RYT opened at $265.85 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $173.37 and a fifty-two week high of $287.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $276.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.19.

