Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) Shares Purchased by AlphaStar Capital Management LLC

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,919 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF worth $3,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 260.9% during the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 14,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,038,000 after buying an additional 10,232 shares in the last quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $7,710,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the first quarter worth $126,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 184.0% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 7,710 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA XLG traded down $2.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $308.95. 1,999 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,919. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $307.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $288.92. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a twelve month low of $214.84 and a twelve month high of $317.08.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

