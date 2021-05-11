Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 64.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,520 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000.

Get Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF alerts:

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of GSY stock opened at $50.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.54. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 12-month low of $50.06 and a 12-month high of $50.60.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.