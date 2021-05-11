Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) Announces Earnings Results

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a positive return on equity of 11.40% and a negative net margin of 63.72%.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICMB traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $5.75. 10 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,659. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.93. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a one year low of $2.87 and a one year high of $6.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 2.64.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

