Investindustrial Acquisition Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:IIACU) Lock-Up Period To End on May 18th

Investindustrial Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:IIACU) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, May 18th. Investindustrial Acquisition had issued 35,000,000 shares in its public offering on November 19th. The total size of the offering was $350,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Shares of IIACU stock opened at $10.12 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.19.

