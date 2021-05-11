Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for May, 11th (AEG, AFIN, AFLYY, AGESY, AHT, AIRYY, ALBO, ALNA, AMADY, APEN)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, May 11th:

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Aegon N.V. is an international insurance group which writes life and health insurance and offers related pension, savings and investment products in Europe, North America and the Caribbean. The Company’s other lines of business include property and casualty insurance and financial services. “

Get Aegon alerts:

American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “American Finance Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It invests in power companies, lifestyle centers and retail properties. American Finance Trust Inc. is based in NY, United States. “

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “AIR FRANCE-KLM is an airline company. The Company’s core business is passenger transport, cargo transport, and aircraft maintenance services. The Group is the world leader in terms of international passenger traffic; and its cargo activity (not including integrators) and is one of the world’s major maintenance service providers. The Group structure is simple: a holding company with two airline subsidiaries. Air France-KLM has established a set of clearly defined commitments to ensure that its strategy of profitable growth goes hand in hand with environmental quality and social progress. “

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Ageas, formerly known as Fortis, is an international insurance company. The Company has chosen to concentrate its business activities in Europe and Asia. Ageas offers international insurance services such as life and non-life, disability, and medical to individuals and groups. The Company also has subsidiaries in France, Germany, Turkey, Ukraine and Hong Kong. Ageas operates partnerships in Luxembourg, Italy, Portugal, China, Malaysia, India and Thailand. “

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc is a self advised Maryland corporation and real estate investment trust organized to pursue opportunities in the lodging industry. Initial assets consist of six hotels comprised of four Embassy Suites and two Radisson properties as well as eight asset management and consulting agreements. “

Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Air China Limited provides airline and airline-related services. It provides air passenger and air cargo services along with aircraft engineering, ground services, air catering services and other airline related services. Its ground services include passengers’ entry, departure and transit services, special passenger services, irregular flight passenger services, passenger luggage services, tarmac load and unload services, cabin cleaning services and supply of various ground equipments and special vehicles. The company also involves in import and export trading, manufacture and retail of aircraft supplies, provision of air ticketing services, human resources services, aircraft maintenance and repair services. Air China takes the responsibility of special plane task for Chinese national leaders visiting abroad, and foreign leaders and governmental leaders visiting China. Air China Limited is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China. “

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Albireo Pharma, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver and gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. Albireo Pharma Inc., formerly known as BIODEL INC., is based in Boston, United States. “

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and commercializing oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic and kidney disorders primarily in the United States. The companys product candidate includes ALLN-177 and ALLN-346 which are in clinical stages. Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts. “

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Amadeus IT Group S.A. is a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry through its subsidiaries. The company’s operating segment consists of Distribution and IT Solutions. It offers a network providing real-time search, pricing, booking and ticketing services. Amadeus IT Group S.A., formerly known as Amadeus IT Holding, S.A., is based in Madrid, Spain. “

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. is engaged in designing and manufacturing of medical devices for weight loss solutions and gastrointestinal disorders. The Company’s product segment includes ORBERA (R), LAP-BAND (R) and OverStitch(TM). The ORBERA is an Intragastric Balloon System which is a weight loss aid for adults suffering from obesity. The LAP-BAND System is developed for weight reduction for patients with obesity. The OverStitch Endoscopic Suturing System enables endoscopic surgery. It operates primarily in Asia Pacific, European Office, Latin and South America and Costa Rica. Apollo Endosurgery, Inc., formerly known as Lpath, Inc., is headquatered in Austin, Texas. “

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform which enables organizations to develop various applications primarily in the United States and internationally. The Company’s products include business process management software, case management, mobile application development and platform as a service. It serves financial services, healthcare, government, telecommunications, media, energy, manufacturing and transportation organizations. Appian Corporation is headquartered in Reston, Virginia. “

Receive News & Ratings for Aegon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.