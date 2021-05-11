Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for AXIS Capital (AXS)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for AXIS Capital (NYSE: AXS):

5/5/2021 – AXIS Capital had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $52.00 to $56.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – AXIS Capital was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

4/29/2021 – AXIS Capital was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “AXIS Capital’s first-quarter bottom line beat estimates. The insurer continues to build on its Specialty Insurance, Reinsurance plus Accident and Health to pave the way for long-term growth. It is focused on deploying resources prudently while enhancing efficiencies at the same time. Also, it has been improving its portfolio mix and underwriting profitability apart from fortifying the casualty and professional lines in insurance segment. It continues to deploy capital for boosting shareholder value. Shares of AXIS Capital have outperformed its industry in a year. However, exposure to cat loss has been denting underwriting results and affecting combined ratio. Stiff competition in reinsurance industry and escalating expenses due to increased interest expense, higher net losses and loss expenses can put a strain on margin expansion.”

4/22/2021 – AXIS Capital had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $57.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/16/2021 – AXIS Capital had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $57.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/31/2021 – AXIS Capital was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Exposure to catastrophe loss has been denting underwriting results and affecting combined ratio of AXIS Capital. Stiff competition in reinsurance industry and escalating expenses due to increased interest expense, higher net losses and loss expenses can put a strain on margin expansion. Shares have underperformed its industry in year-to-date period. Nevertheless, it continues to build on its Specialty Insurance, Reinsurance plus Accident and Health to pave the way for long-term growth. It is focused on deploying resources prudently while enhancing efficiencies at the same time. Also, the company has been improving its portfolio mix and underwriting profitability apart from fortifying the casualty and professional lines in the insurance segment. It continues to deploy capital for boosting shareholder value in forms of buybacks and dividends.”

3/30/2021 – AXIS Capital had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $56.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/29/2021 – AXIS Capital had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $46.00 to $52.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/24/2021 – AXIS Capital had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $56.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of AXS stock opened at $56.79 on Tuesday. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $32.82 and a 52-week high of $58.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of -30.53, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.65.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. AXIS Capital had a negative return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. AXIS Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.94) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in AXIS Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in AXIS Capital by 2,626.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AXIS Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in AXIS Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in AXIS Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

