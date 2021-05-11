Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Fortive (FTV)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Fortive (NYSE: FTV) in the last few weeks:

5/10/2021 – Fortive had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $71.00 to $72.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Fortive had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $81.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/4/2021 – Fortive had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $71.00 to $72.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Fortive had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $81.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – Fortive was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $76.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Fortive is benefiting from strength in Fortive Business System. Also, recurring revenues remained strong in the quarter. Both Professional Instrumentation and Industrial Technologies segments have performed well. Moreover, strong product pipelines and increasing buyouts should continue to improve its cloud market share. Further, robust Gilbarco Veeder-Root and Jacobs Vehicle Systems remain key growth catalysts for the company. However, the company is being impacted by a highly uncertain operating environment due to the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Also, fluctuations in foreign exchange rates and higher expenses pose serious risks. Notably, the stock has underperformed the industry it belongs to over a year.”

4/19/2021 – Fortive had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $76.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/12/2021 – Fortive had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $76.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/6/2021 – Fortive had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $72.00 to $73.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of FTV traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $70.15. The company had a trading volume of 5,750,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,279,856. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $23.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.85, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14. Fortive Co. has a 12-month low of $52.46 and a 12-month high of $82.12.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Fortive had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 16.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.05%.

In other Fortive news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total transaction of $36,597.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,364.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.23, for a total transaction of $124,173.81. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 82,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,544,390.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,886 shares of company stock valued at $1,266,989 over the last 90 days. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 182.5% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 418.3% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

