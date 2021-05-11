Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for DexCom (DXCM)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for DexCom (NASDAQ: DXCM):

5/6/2021 – DexCom had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $449.00 to $466.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – DexCom had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $480.00 to $488.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – DexCom had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $445.00 to $455.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – DexCom had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $449.00 to $466.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – DexCom had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $445.00 to $455.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – DexCom had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $480.00 to $488.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – DexCom had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $480.00 to $488.00.

4/29/2021 – DexCom was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating.

4/21/2021 – DexCom is now covered by analysts at Atlantic Securities. They set an “overweight” rating and a $438.00 price target on the stock.

4/15/2021 – DexCom is now covered by analysts at Atlantic Securities. They set an “overweight” rating and a $438.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $342.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $305.63 and a 52 week high of $456.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.14 billion, a PE ratio of 141.61, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $379.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $367.62.

Get DexCom Inc alerts:

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. DexCom had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. Analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Quentin S. Blackford sold 6,509 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.22, for a total transaction of $2,357,689.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.00, for a total transaction of $242,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,727 shares of company stock valued at $14,784,421. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in DexCom by 21.1% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 138 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DexCom by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in DexCom by 8.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 349 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in DexCom by 2.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DexCom by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 94.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.