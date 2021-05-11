Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Duke Realty (DRE)

Duke Realty (NYSE: DRE) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/6/2021 – Duke Realty had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $48.00 to $50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Duke Realty had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $48.00 to $50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/22/2021 – Duke Realty is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

4/21/2021 – Duke Realty had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $44.00 to $49.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/16/2021 – Duke Realty is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

4/16/2021 – Duke Realty was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Duke Realty have outperformed the industry in the past three months. The REIT is witnessing solid demand in the Minneapolis-St. Paul market, achieving 736,525 square feet of new leases and renewals of its more than 5 million-square-foot portfolio in the Twin Cities metropolitan area over the last six months. It also announced closing of refinancing of its revolving credit facility with sustainability-linked pricing incentive. Apart from the e-commerce boom, supply-chain disruption triggered by the pandemic is likely to spur demand for incremental inventory storage over the long term. Given its solid capacity to offer modern facilities in tier 1 markets and solid balance-sheet strength, Duke Realty is well poised to capitalize on this. Yet, rising supply in several markets is likely to fuel competition and curb pricing power.”

DRE opened at $46.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.53. Duke Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $28.80 and a 12 month high of $46.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.10 and a 200 day moving average of $40.70.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $258.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.25 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 22.76%. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.83%.

In other Duke Realty news, CEO James B. Connor sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total transaction of $821,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,758 shares in the company, valued at $5,820,583.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles R. Eitel sold 3,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total value of $154,264.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,109.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,399 shares of company stock valued at $4,593,467 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 2.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,393,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,419,000 after purchasing an additional 38,545 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 376.6% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 28,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 22,221 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 13,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 47.2% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 19,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 6,276 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 46.5% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 54,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 17,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

