Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Infineon Technologies (IFNNY)

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS: IFNNY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 5/11/2021 – Infineon Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 5/6/2021 – Infineon Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Infineon Technologies designs, produces and sells semiconductors, the microchips which have enabled the information age, and have led to a vast increase in the speed, portability and capabilities of computers and a myriad other electronic devices. Infineon is active in providing application-oriented semiconductor solutions for use in sectors such as speech and data communications, peripherals, wireless communications, automotive and industrial electronics, security and chip cards as well as memory products. “
- 5/6/2021 – Infineon Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 5/5/2021 – Infineon Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Infineon Technologies designs, produces and sells semiconductors, the microchips which have enabled the information age, and have led to a vast increase in the speed, portability and capabilities of computers and a myriad other electronic devices. Infineon is active in providing application-oriented semiconductor solutions for use in sectors such as speech and data communications, peripherals, wireless communications, automotive and industrial electronics, security and chip cards as well as memory products. “
- 4/15/2021 – Infineon Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Infineon Technologies designs, produces and sells semiconductors, the microchips which have enabled the information age, and have led to a vast increase in the speed, portability and capabilities of computers and a myriad other electronic devices. Infineon is active in providing application-oriented semiconductor solutions for use in sectors such as speech and data communications, peripherals, wireless communications, automotive and industrial electronics, security and chip cards as well as memory products. “
- 4/14/2021 – Infineon Technologies had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.
- 4/12/2021 – Infineon Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Infineon Technologies designs, produces and sells semiconductors, the microchips which have enabled the information age, and have led to a vast increase in the speed, portability and capabilities of computers and a myriad other electronic devices. Infineon is active in providing application-oriented semiconductor solutions for use in sectors such as speech and data communications, peripherals, wireless communications, automotive and industrial electronics, security and chip cards as well as memory products. “
- 3/22/2021 – Infineon Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating.
Shares of OTCMKTS:IFNNY traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,876. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $50.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.72. Infineon Technologies AG has a 12-month low of $17.84 and a 12-month high of $44.55.
Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). Infineon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 4.32%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Infineon Technologies AG will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)
Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.