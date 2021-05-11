Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for International Business Machines (IBM)

International Business Machines (NYSE: IBM) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/26/2021 – International Business Machines had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $160.00 to $165.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – International Business Machines had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $138.00 to $150.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – International Business Machines had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $152.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/20/2021 – International Business Machines had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $160.00 to $165.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/20/2021 – International Business Machines had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $138.00 to $150.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/20/2021 – International Business Machines had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $152.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/20/2021 – International Business Machines had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $147.00 to $151.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – International Business Machines had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $150.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/8/2021 – International Business Machines had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $150.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $146.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $137.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.02. The stock has a market cap of $130.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $105.92 and a 52-week high of $148.74.

Get International Business Machines Co alerts:

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 50.90%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 4,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 14,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 20,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

Read More: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.