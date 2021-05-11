Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for International Business Machines (IBM)

International Business Machines (NYSE: IBM) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 4/20/2021 – International Business Machines had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $160.00 to $165.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/20/2021 – International Business Machines had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $138.00 to $150.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 4/20/2021 – International Business Machines had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $152.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 4/20/2021 – International Business Machines had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $147.00 to $151.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/14/2021 – International Business Machines had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $150.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 4/8/2021 – International Business Machines had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $150.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $146.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $137.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.02. The stock has a market cap of $130.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $105.92 and a 52-week high of $148.74.
International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 4,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 14,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 20,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.
