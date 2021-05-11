Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Umicore (UMICY)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Umicore (OTCMKTS: UMICY) in the last few weeks:

5/5/2021 – Umicore was upgraded by analysts at AlphaValue to a “sell” rating.

4/30/2021 – Umicore was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/27/2021 – Umicore had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

4/23/2021 – Umicore had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/23/2021 – Umicore had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

4/23/2021 – Umicore had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Umicore stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,393. Umicore SA has a 12-month low of $8.78 and a 12-month high of $15.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.91.

Umicore SA operates as a materials technology and recycling company worldwide. The company operates through Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, and Recycling segments. The Catalysis segment produces automotive catalysts for gasoline, and diesel light and heavy-duty diesel applications; stationary catalysis for industrial emissions control; and precious metals-based compounds and catalysts for use in the pharmaceutical and fine chemicals industries, as well as fuel cell applications.

Featured Article: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Umicore SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umicore SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.