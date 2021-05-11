Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for May, 11th (BL, BNS, BPTH, BRBR, CABO, CALT, CARA, CATB, CCO, CDXC)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, May 11th:

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “BlackLine, Inc. is a provider of cloud-based solutions for Finance & Accounting which centralize and streamline financial close operations and other key F&A processes for midsize and large organizations. BlackLine, Inc. is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

Get BlackLine Inc alerts:

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Bank of Nova Scotia is one of North America’s premier financial institutions and Canada’s most international bank. They offer a diverse range of products and services including personal, commercial, corporate and investment banking. Scotiabank has built long-term value and recorded consistent earnings growth by building on its core strengths and by executing exceptionally well in its core businesses. These include Domestic Banking, Wealth Management, International Banking and Scotia Capital. “

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “BIO-PATH is developing leading-edge, patented, liposomal drug delivery systems, with two clinical cancer drug candidates ready for the clinic and a third siRNA cancer drug undergoing final pre-clinical development. Bio-Path’s drug delivery technology distributes nucleic acid drugs systemically, throughout the human body, via simple intravenous infusion. The delivery technology can be applied both to double stranded and single stranded nucleic acid compounds with the potential to revolutionize the treatment of cancer and other diseases where drugable targets of disease are well characterized. “

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “BellRing Brands, Inc. manufactures and sells nutrition products. The company offers protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders and nutrition bars and supplements. It offers products under the Premier Protein, Dymatize and PowerBar, as well as Joint Juice and Supreme Protein brands. BellRing Brands, Inc. is based in St. Louis, Missouri. “

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Cable One, Inc. is a cable company. The Company provides internet, cable television and telephone service primarily in the United States. Cable One, Inc. is based in Phoenix, United States. “

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Calliditas Therapeutics AB is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing pharmaceutical products for patients with a significant unmet medical need. The compnay’s lead candidate consist Nefecon. Calliditas Therapeutics AB is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $14.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cara Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company is focused on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pain. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Shelton, United States. “

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics for treatment of inflammatory, immunological and metabolic diseases. Its product development pipeline includes CAT-1004, CAT-2000 series including CAT-2054 and CAT-2003, CAT-4001 as well as various programs which are in different clinical-stage. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, based in San Antonio, TX, is a global leader in outdoor advertising displays in countries across continents. In the United States, the company operates advertising displays and has a presence of the top DMA regions. It manages a large portion of Spectacular Displays in Times Square as well as Airport, Taxi and Mall advertising worldwide. Adshel is the company’s International street furniture division. “

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “ChromaDex Corporation and its subsidiaries supply phytochemical reference standards and reference materials, related contract services, and products for the dietary supplement, nutraceutical, food and beverage, functional food, pharmaceutical and cosmetic markets. ChromaDex’s core business strategy is to use the intellectual property harnessed by its expertise in the area of natural products and in the creation of reference materials to the industry as the basis for providing new and alternative, green, mass marketable products to its customers. The Company’s main priority is to create industry-accepted information, and to provide products and services to every layer of the functional food, pharmaceutical, personal care and dietary supplement markets. The company markets and sells its products in the United States and Canada. It offers its products through distributors in Europe, South America, Korea, India, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Mexico. “

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “CECO ENVIRONMENTAL CORP. manufactures and sells, primarily in the United States, of fiber bed mist eliminators to the chemical, printing, plating, power generation, food processing, waste incineration and textile industries. “

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “CEVA is the leading licensor of signal processing IP for a smarter, connected world. They partner with semiconductor companies and OEMs worldwide to create power-efficient, intelligent and connected devices for a range of end markets, including mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial and IoT. Their ultra-low-power IPs for vision, audio, communications and connectivity include comprehensive DSP-based platforms for LTE/LTE-A/5G baseband processing in handsets, infrastructure and machine-to-machine devices, advanced imaging, computer vision and deep learning for any camera-enabled device, audio/voice/speech and ultra-low power always-on/sensing applications for multiple IoT markets. “

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $86.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cognex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets machine vision systems, or computers that can see. Cognex is the world’s leader in the machine vision industry, having shipped more than 200,000 vision systems, representing nearly $1.5 billion in cumulative revenue, since the company’s founding time. Cognex’s Modular Vision Systems Division, headquartered in Natick, Massachusetts, specializes in machine vision systems that are used for automating the manufacture of a wide range of discrete items and for assuring their quality. Cognex’s Surface Inspection Systems Division, headquartered in Alameda, California, specializes in machine vision systems that are used for inspecting the surfaces of products manufactured in a continuous fashion, such as metals, papers and plastics. “

Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a neutral rating to an underperform rating.

Just Eat (OTCMKTS:JSTTY) was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an underperform rating to a neutral rating.

Sig Combibloc Group (OTCMKTS:SCBGF) was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:TKAYY) was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an underperform rating to a neutral rating.

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.