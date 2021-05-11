Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Fortis (FTS)

Fortis (NYSE: FTS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/4/2021 – Fortis had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock.

5/3/2021 – Fortis was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Fortis, Inc. is engaged in electric and gas utility business. The Company offers regulated utilities comprised of electric and gas as well as engages in non-regulated hydroelectric operations. It operates primarily in Canada, United States and Caribbean. Fortis, Inc. is based in St John’s, Canada. “

4/28/2021 – Fortis was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock.

4/21/2021 – Fortis was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Fortis, Inc. is engaged in electric and gas utility business. The Company offers regulated utilities comprised of electric and gas as well as engages in non-regulated hydroelectric operations. It operates primarily in Canada, United States and Caribbean. Fortis, Inc. is based in St John’s, Canada. “

4/20/2021 – Fortis was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $49.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Fortis, Inc. is engaged in electric and gas utility business. The Company offers regulated utilities comprised of electric and gas as well as engages in non-regulated hydroelectric operations. It operates primarily in Canada, United States and Caribbean. Fortis, Inc. is based in St John’s, Canada. “

4/15/2021 – Fortis was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Fortis, Inc. is engaged in electric and gas utility business. The Company offers regulated utilities comprised of electric and gas as well as engages in non-regulated hydroelectric operations. It operates primarily in Canada, United States and Caribbean. Fortis, Inc. is based in St John’s, Canada. “

4/14/2021 – Fortis was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $49.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Fortis, Inc. is engaged in electric and gas utility business. The Company offers regulated utilities comprised of electric and gas as well as engages in non-regulated hydroelectric operations. It operates primarily in Canada, United States and Caribbean. Fortis, Inc. is based in St John’s, Canada. “

Shares of FTS stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.38. 467,169 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,875. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.57. Fortis Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.53 and a 1-year high of $45.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.22.

Get Fortis Inc alerts:

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. Fortis had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 6.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fortis Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.3962 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. This is a boost from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.21%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Fortis by 166.0% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Fortis by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000. 47.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.