Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Kerry Group (KRYAY)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Kerry Group (OTCMKTS: KRYAY) in the last few weeks:

5/5/2021 – Kerry Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/4/2021 – Kerry Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

5/4/2021 – Kerry Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $147.00 price target on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Kerry Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

4/30/2021 – Kerry Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

4/26/2021 – Kerry Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/23/2021 – Kerry Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $149.00 price target on the stock.

4/14/2021 – Kerry Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Kerry Group plc provides food ingredients and flavors for the food and beverage industries. Its culinary, dairy, lipid, meat, cereal, sweet and beverage systems and flavors provide product solutions to food manufacturers and foodservice companies. It offers savory ingredients, sweet ingredients, food coating systems, nutritional systems, and specialty protein applications. It also provides prepared meals, soups sauces and dressings, savory snacks, meats, appetizers and side dishes, and dairy products, as well as cereals and bars, ice cream and frozen desserts, bakery products, and confectionery products. In addition, it provides beverage systems and flavors, including soft drinks, alcoholic and nutritional beverages, and tea and coffee products comprising cold/iced tea, cold coffee drinks, hot coffee and tea, tea and coffee mixes, chocolate, cocoa and malt beverages, coffee syrups, and cleaners. Kerry Group plc is headquartered in Tralee, Ireland. "

4/3/2021 – Kerry Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/16/2021 – Kerry Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KRYAY traded down $1.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.35. The stock had a trading volume of 6,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,994. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Kerry Group plc has a 52 week low of $107.91 and a 52 week high of $152.75.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a $0.701 dividend. This is an increase from Kerry Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. Kerry Group’s payout ratio is presently 31.52%.

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

