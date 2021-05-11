Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Starwood Property Trust (STWD)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Starwood Property Trust (NYSE: STWD) recently:

5/10/2021 – Starwood Property Trust had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $25.00 to $26.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – Starwood Property Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $26.00 to $27.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/27/2021 – Starwood Property Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Starwood Property Trust, Inc. is a newly formed company that is focused primarily on originating, investing in, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will be externally managed and advised by SPT Management, LLC, an affiliate of Starwood Capital Group and intends to elect to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for U.S. federal income tax purposes. “

4/26/2021 – Starwood Property Trust had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $22.00 to $25.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/24/2021 – Starwood Property Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/16/2021 – Starwood Property Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Starwood Property Trust, Inc. is a newly formed company that is focused primarily on originating, investing in, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will be externally managed and advised by SPT Management, LLC, an affiliate of Starwood Capital Group and intends to elect to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for U.S. federal income tax purposes. “

4/15/2021 – Starwood Property Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/9/2021 – Starwood Property Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock.

4/7/2021 – Starwood Property Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/3/2021 – Starwood Property Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock.

3/23/2021 – Starwood Property Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $21.50 to $26.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/17/2021 – Starwood Property Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $21.50 to $26.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Starwood Property Trust stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,190,208. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.72 and a fifty-two week high of $26.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.85.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 35.03%. The firm had revenue of $287.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.77%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.28%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 925.0% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 361.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the period. 51.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

