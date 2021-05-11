Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Tapestry (TPR)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Tapestry (NYSE: TPR) recently:

5/7/2021 – Tapestry had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $45.00 to $54.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – Tapestry was upgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Tapestry had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $37.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – Tapestry had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $45.00 to $54.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Tapestry was upgraded by analysts at OTR Global to a “positive” rating.

4/12/2021 – Tapestry was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Although shares of Tapestry have risen in the past three months, the stock may lose momentum in the near term. Soft brick-&-mortar traffic amid the pandemic, unprecedented store closures, capacity limits as well as higher freight costs and shipping constraints are some of the headwinds Tapestry might have to encounter with. Although second-quarter fiscal 2021 net sales came ahead of the Zacks Consensus Estimate, it declined 7% on a year-over-year basis. Sales declined across all brands, namely Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. Across Asia, sales remained below last year, mainly in Japan and Malaysia owing to the reinstatement of lockdown measures. As far as Europe is concerned, the company experienced significant slowdown in the business owing to restrictions imposed. However, the region accounts for a small portion of total sales.”

4/7/2021 – Tapestry had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $45.00 to $54.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

NYSE:TPR opened at $47.02 on Tuesday. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.51 and a 1-year high of $49.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.91. The firm has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of -29.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.21. Tapestry had a negative net margin of 9.22% and a positive return on equity of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Tapestry’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ivan Menezes sold 5,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total value of $234,051.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,880.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Todd Kahn sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $801,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 206,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,270,787.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,602 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,053. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Tapestry by 2.6% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,313 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in Tapestry by 62.4% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 731 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in Tapestry by 3.5% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 9,985 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in Tapestry by 2.1% during the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 23,646 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Tapestry by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,365 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, Other Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

