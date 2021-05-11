Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Valero Energy (VLO)

Valero Energy (NYSE: VLO) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/3/2021 – Valero Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $82.00 to $94.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – Valero Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $95.00 to $121.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/27/2021 – Valero Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $82.00 to $94.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/22/2021 – Valero Energy was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $96.00 price target on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Valero Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $85.00 to $90.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/16/2021 – Valero Energy was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $96.00 price target on the stock.

4/12/2021 – Valero Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $85.00 to $90.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/5/2021 – Valero Energy was upgraded by analysts at Tudor Pickering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $87.00 price target on the stock.

4/1/2021 – Valero Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $70.00 to $80.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/23/2021 – Valero Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $69.00 to $96.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/17/2021 – Valero Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $100.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/17/2021 – Valero Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $69.00 to $96.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $79.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $32.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,653.78, a PEG ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.44 and a fifty-two week high of $84.39.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.77%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $242,562,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,633,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,551,339,000 after buying an additional 1,347,922 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 38.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,365,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $312,558,000 after buying an additional 1,223,232 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,958,215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $110,776,000 after buying an additional 965,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 1,170.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 905,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,226,000 after buying an additional 834,284 shares in the last quarter. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

