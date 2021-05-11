Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Freeport-McMoRan (FCX)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE: FCX) recently:

4/26/2021 – Freeport-McMoRan had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $30.00 to $36.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/23/2021 – Freeport-McMoRan had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $41.00 to $43.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/23/2021 – Freeport-McMoRan is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

4/20/2021 – Freeport-McMoRan was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $30.00.

4/13/2021 – Freeport-McMoRan was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock.

4/6/2021 – Freeport-McMoRan was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $36.00.

3/30/2021 – Freeport-McMoRan had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

3/24/2021 – Freeport-McMoRan was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

3/22/2021 – Freeport-McMoRan had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $42.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.64. The firm has a market cap of $62.34 billion, a PE ratio of -474.84 and a beta of 2.27. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $46.10.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is a positive change from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 1,500.00%.

In related news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 48,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.84, for a total transaction of $1,487,721.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 85,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,636,573.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 42,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $1,757,375.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 82,837 shares in the company, valued at $3,425,309.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,174,716 shares of company stock valued at $76,058,651. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCX. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 736,350.9% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 53,760,919 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after buying an additional 53,753,619 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,810,440 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $4,505,168,000 after buying an additional 15,067,867 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,978,663 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $910,145,000 after buying an additional 10,954,358 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,365,482 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,466,630,000 after buying an additional 7,504,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,652,639 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $355,241,000 after buying an additional 4,096,921 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

