Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Kingfisher (KGFHY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Kingfisher (OTCMKTS: KGFHY) recently:

5/5/2021 – Kingfisher was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "KINGFISHER is Europe's leading home improvement retail group and the third largest in the world, with leading market positions in the UK, France, Poland, Italy, Turkey, China. Kingfisher operates 780 stores in nine countries in Europe and Asia. Its main retail brands are B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt and Screwfix. Kingfisher also has a 21% interest in, and strategic alliance with Hornbach, Germany's leading DIY warehouse retailer, with over 120 stores across Europe. "

4/28/2021 – Kingfisher was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock.

4/21/2021 – Kingfisher was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/20/2021 – Kingfisher was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock.

3/25/2021 – Kingfisher had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/23/2021 – Kingfisher had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

3/22/2021 – Kingfisher was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/15/2021 – Kingfisher is now covered by analysts at DNB Markets. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Kingfisher stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.35. 43,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,742. The firm has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.53 and a 200 day moving average of $8.04. Kingfisher plc has a 12 month low of $3.99 and a 12 month high of $10.52.

Kingfisher plc engages in the provision of home improvement products and services through a netowrk of retail stores and other channels. It operates through the following geographical segments: the UK & Ireland; France; Poland; Other; and Central. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

