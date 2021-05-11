Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Odonate Therapeutics (ODT)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ODT) recently:

5/7/2021 – Odonate Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $3.50 price target on the stock.

5/4/2021 – Odonate Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/27/2021 – Odonate Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $3.75 price target on the stock.

4/22/2021 – Odonate Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/21/2021 – Odonate Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $3.75 price target on the stock.

4/12/2021 – Odonate Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/10/2021 – Odonate Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Odonate Therapeutics, LLC is a pharmaceutical company. It engaged in the development of therapeutics to improve and extend the lives of patients with cancer. The company focused on the development of tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent. It has completed Phase-II studies in patients with metastatic breast cancer. Odonate Therapeutics, LLC is based in SAN DIEGO, United States. "

3/22/2021 – Odonate Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $11.00 to $4.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/22/2021 – Odonate Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Lifesci Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

3/22/2021 – Odonate Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

3/22/2021 – Odonate Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $45.00.

Shares of ODT stock opened at $3.11 on Tuesday. Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $46.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.69 and its 200 day moving average is $14.77. The company has a market capitalization of $120.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 0.66.

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.09). As a group, analysts anticipate that Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.74 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Odonate Therapeutics by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,588,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,493,000 after acquiring an additional 686,652 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 31,484.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 547,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,509,000 after purchasing an additional 545,634 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Odonate Therapeutics by 984.7% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 148,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 134,490 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Odonate Therapeutics by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,723,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,286,000 after acquiring an additional 91,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 246,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,733,000 after buying an additional 74,900 shares in the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of therapeutics that improves and extends the lives of patients with cancer. It focuses on the development of tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent that belongs to a class of drugs known as taxanes, which are used in the treatment of cancer.

