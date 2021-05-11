Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for The Mosaic (MOS)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for The Mosaic (NYSE: MOS):

5/10/2021 – The Mosaic had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $37.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – The Mosaic had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $30.00 to $35.00.

4/30/2021 – The Mosaic was downgraded by analysts at VTB Capital to a “sell” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock.

4/21/2021 – The Mosaic was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Mosaic for the first quarter have been increasing over the past month. The company is likely to gain from higher demand for fertilizers. Demand for phosphate and potash in North America has been strong in 2020, and the momentum is likely to continue this year. Strong grower economics are driving fertilizer demand globally. The acquisition of Vale Fertilizantes is also expected to deliver significant synergies. The company is also expected to benefit from its cost-reduction initiatives. Its efforts to lower debt are also encouraging. Also, Mosaic has outperformed the industry in the past year. However, Mosaic faces challenges from lower phosphate demand in China and operational issues in the Fertilizantes unit. Further, the company faces headwind from higher raw material costs due to tight supply.”

4/19/2021 – The Mosaic was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

4/13/2021 – The Mosaic was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

4/5/2021 – The Mosaic had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $36.00 to $42.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of MOS stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.22. The company had a trading volume of 305,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,893,818. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.03 and its 200 day moving average is $26.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The Mosaic Company has a fifty-two week low of $9.57 and a fifty-two week high of $37.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a PE ratio of -12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81.

Get The Mosaic Company alerts:

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,022,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $822,564,000 after acquiring an additional 503,165 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in The Mosaic by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,483,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $195,206,000 after buying an additional 742,528 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Mosaic during the 4th quarter valued at $114,687,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in The Mosaic by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,081,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,905,000 after buying an additional 183,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in The Mosaic by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,911,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,992,000 after buying an additional 1,316,679 shares during the last quarter. 69.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for The Mosaic Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mosaic Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.