Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Stephens

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Stephens in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $15.50 target price on the savings and loans company’s stock. Stephens’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.95% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Investors Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Investors Bancorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.90.

Shares of ISBC opened at $14.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.08. Investors Bancorp has a 1-year low of $6.74 and a 1-year high of $15.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.15.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $200.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.62 million. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 7.73%. Investors Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Investors Bancorp will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.45% of the company’s stock.

Investors Bancorp Company Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

