Investors Buy Large Volume of United States Gasoline Fund Call Options (NYSEARCA:UGA)

United States Gasoline Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UGA) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 2,919 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 893% compared to the typical daily volume of 294 call options.

NYSEARCA:UGA opened at $34.00 on Tuesday. United States Gasoline Fund has a 52-week low of $13.36 and a 52-week high of $34.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UGA. ADE LLC acquired a new position in United States Gasoline Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in United States Gasoline Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Harbor Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in United States Gasoline Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $373,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in United States Gasoline Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $385,000. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United States Gasoline Fund by 344.5% during the 1st quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 39,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 30,775 shares during the last quarter.

United States Gasoline Fund, LP (UGA) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares). The Company is engaged in the trading of futures contracts, options on futures contracts and cleared swaps (derivatives). The investment objective of UGA is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of gasoline, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for gasoline traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case the futures contract will be the next month contract to expire, less UGA’s expenses.

