Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 53,064 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,290% compared to the average daily volume of 3,817 call options.

Shares of NYSE EDU opened at $14.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.11 and a 200 day moving average of $127.80. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a one year low of $11.26 and a one year high of $19.97.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 80.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EDU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $18.60 to $20.10 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.98.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

