Investors Purchase High Volume of Canadian Pacific Railway Call Options (NYSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 8,787 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,202% compared to the typical volume of 675 call options.

CP stock opened at $398.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $373.12 and its 200-day moving average is $352.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1 year low of $218.52 and a 1 year high of $404.43.

Canadian Pacific Railway’s stock is set to split on the morning of Monday, May 17th. The 5-1 split was announced on Wednesday, April 21st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, May 14th.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 32.77%. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.42 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.7565 per share. This represents a $3.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 24.05%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $401.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.77.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 81 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 643.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 119 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

