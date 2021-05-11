Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.480-3.720 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investors Real Estate Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a market perform rating to a buy rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a neutral rating on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of NYSE:CSR traded down $1.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.82. 812 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,908. The company has a market cap of $923.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Investors Real Estate Trust has a 12 month low of $57.58 and a 12 month high of $77.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.00.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($1.37). Investors Real Estate Trust had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 34.57%. On average, analysts anticipate that Investors Real Estate Trust will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Investors Real Estate Trust’s payout ratio is currently 75.27%.

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of September 30, 2020, we owned interests in 67 apartment communities consisting of 11,910 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: "IRET" and "IRET PC," respectively).

