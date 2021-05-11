Invictus Hyperion Fund (IHF) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2,595.00

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. One Invictus Hyperion Fund coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000333 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a total market capitalization of $22.66 million and approximately $2,595.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded down 16.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.52 or 0.00085085 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00019690 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.04 or 0.00063199 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $493.88 or 0.00866073 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.34 or 0.00063723 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.51 or 0.00107855 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 30.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001943 BTC.

About Invictus Hyperion Fund

IHF is a coin. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 119,662,263 coins and its circulating supply is 119,275,122 coins. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Invictus Hyperion Fund is invictuscapital.com/hyperion

According to CryptoCompare, “The Invictus Hyperion Fund is a platform for investors who want to gain access to diversified portfolios of expertly-vetted early phase investments in the blockchain economy. The main functions of Hyperion Fund ecosystem are exposure to diversified portfolios, the power of syndication, expert engagement with entrepreneurs, AI intelligence in the prediction of ICO’s, 24 hours trading and ICO guidance/promotion. The Invictus Hyperion Fund native asset is the IHF token. IHF token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 utility token to be used as a payment method to gain access to the diversified portfolios. “

Invictus Hyperion Fund Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invictus Hyperion Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Invictus Hyperion Fund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Invictus Hyperion Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

