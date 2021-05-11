INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO) Major Shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. Buys 3,800 Shares

INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO) major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. acquired 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.44 per share, with a total value of $16,872.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Awm Investment Company, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 6th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. acquired 1,000 shares of INVO Bioscience stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.85 per share, with a total value of $3,850.00.

On Tuesday, May 4th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. purchased 2,922 shares of INVO Bioscience stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.85 per share, with a total value of $11,249.70.

On Monday, April 19th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. purchased 5,801 shares of INVO Bioscience stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.64 per share, with a total value of $21,115.64.

On Friday, April 16th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. acquired 9,001 shares of INVO Bioscience stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.83 per share, for a total transaction of $34,473.83.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. acquired 17,152 shares of INVO Bioscience stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.95 per share, for a total transaction of $67,750.40.

On Monday, April 12th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. acquired 13,146 shares of INVO Bioscience stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $52,584.00.

On Thursday, April 8th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. acquired 15,000 shares of INVO Bioscience stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.08 per share, for a total transaction of $61,200.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:INVO traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.71. 49,644 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,419,232. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.66 million, a PE ratio of -3.90 and a beta of -1.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.58. INVO Bioscience, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.75 and a 12-month high of $12.30.

INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.38). On average, sell-side analysts expect that INVO Bioscience, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of INVO Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in INVO Bioscience stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE owned 0.21% of INVO Bioscience as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About INVO Bioscience

INVO Bioscience, Inc, a medical device company, provides assisted reproductive technology solutions worldwide. It offers INVOcell, a patented intravaginal culture system used for the natural in vivo incubation of eggs and sperm during fertilization and early embryo development. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Sarasota, Massachusetts.

