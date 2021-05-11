INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO) Major Shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. Buys 9,001 Shares

INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO) major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. purchased 9,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.83 per share, for a total transaction of $34,473.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Awm Investment Company, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 6th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. acquired 1,000 shares of INVO Bioscience stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.85 per share, for a total transaction of $3,850.00.

On Tuesday, May 4th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. acquired 2,922 shares of INVO Bioscience stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.85 per share, for a total transaction of $11,249.70.

On Tuesday, April 27th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. acquired 3,800 shares of INVO Bioscience stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.44 per share, for a total transaction of $16,872.00.

On Monday, April 19th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. acquired 5,801 shares of INVO Bioscience stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.64 per share, for a total transaction of $21,115.64.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. acquired 17,152 shares of INVO Bioscience stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.95 per share, for a total transaction of $67,750.40.

On Monday, April 12th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. acquired 13,146 shares of INVO Bioscience stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $52,584.00.

On Thursday, April 8th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. acquired 15,000 shares of INVO Bioscience stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.08 per share, for a total transaction of $61,200.00.

Shares of INVO traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.71. 49,644 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,419,232. INVO Bioscience, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.75 and a 52 week high of $12.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.58. The company has a market capitalization of $38.66 million, a P/E ratio of -3.90 and a beta of -1.14.

INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.38). Analysts forecast that INVO Bioscience, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in INVO Bioscience stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 625,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned approximately 12.62% of INVO Bioscience at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded INVO Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd.

About INVO Bioscience

INVO Bioscience, Inc, a medical device company, provides assisted reproductive technology solutions worldwide. It offers INVOcell, a patented intravaginal culture system used for the natural in vivo incubation of eggs and sperm during fertilization and early embryo development. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Sarasota, Massachusetts.

