ION Acquisition Corp 1 (NYSE:IACA) Shares Down 1.2%

ION Acquisition Corp 1 Ltd. (NYSE:IACA) was down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.80 and last traded at $9.88. Approximately 215,298 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 418,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.16.

Get ION Acquisition Corp 1 alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IACA. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 1 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $339,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in ION Acquisition Corp 1 in the 1st quarter worth $428,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in ION Acquisition Corp 1 in the fourth quarter worth $568,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in ION Acquisition Corp 1 during the first quarter valued at about $6,339,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 1 during the fourth quarter valued at about $23,726,000.

ION Acquisition Corp 1 Ltd. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for ION Acquisition Corp 1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ION Acquisition Corp 1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.