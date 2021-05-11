ION (ION) Trading 22.7% Higher Over Last Week

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded down 22.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 11th. ION has a total market capitalization of $432,528.26 and $76.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ION has traded 22.7% higher against the dollar. One ION coin can currently be bought for $0.0316 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.20 or 0.00063446 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.84 or 0.00320504 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000643 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00008637 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00029944 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00011089 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004004 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000160 BTC.

About ION

ION uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,584,968 coins and its circulating supply is 13,684,968 coins. The official message board for ION is medium.com/@ionomy . The Reddit community for ION is https://reddit.com/r/ionomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here . ION’s official website is ionomy.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ION is a blockchain-based decentralized cryptocurrency that rewards network participation via static proof of stake. ION rewards “connectivity age” instead of “coin age,” thus eliminating abuse from exchanges and users that do not actively contribute to the network. By having a static reward system, the rewards for participation are proportional to the work every active node contributes. This discourages centralization and promotes network health. In addition to static rewards, ION implements a masternode network to incentivize large holders, and perform advanced functions such as near-instant and private transactions. Ionomy focuses on mobile gaming applications. ION provides a platform that facilitates the development and monetization of new mobile games and rewards gamers financially. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ION Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ION should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ION using one of the exchanges listed above.

