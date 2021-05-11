IOST Price Tops $0.0595 (IOST)

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 11th. One IOST coin can now be bought for $0.0595 or 0.00000105 BTC on exchanges. IOST has a market cap of $978.45 million and $401.08 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, IOST has traded 1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.78 or 0.00085925 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.15 or 0.00076013 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00018935 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.13 or 0.00060117 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.37 or 0.00064068 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61.09 or 0.00107612 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $449.61 or 0.00791953 BTC.

About IOST

IOST is a (PoB) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 16,454,275,775 coins. The official website for IOST is iost.io . IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken . IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps. IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform. Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour. “

Buying and Selling IOST

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOST using one of the exchanges listed above.

