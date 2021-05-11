IoTeX Trading 8.7% Lower This Week (IOTX)

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. Over the last seven days, IoTeX has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One IoTeX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0507 or 0.00000089 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. IoTeX has a total market capitalization of $489.21 million and approximately $38.69 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IoTeX Coin Profile

IoTeX (CRYPTO:IOTX) is a Roll-DPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,644,304,442 coins. IoTeX’s official website is iotex.io . The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . IoTeX’s official message board is medium.com/@iotex

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

Buying and Selling IoTeX

