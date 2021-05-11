Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.60.

IOVA has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright raised Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

NASDAQ:IOVA opened at $26.52 on Tuesday. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $24.67 and a 1 year high of $54.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.81 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.67 and a 200-day moving average of $39.76.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.03). Equities analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IOVA. XR Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 94.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

