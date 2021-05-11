IQeon Hits Market Capitalization of $16.99 Million (IQN)

IQeon (CURRENCY:IQN) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. IQeon has a market capitalization of $16.99 million and approximately $795,944.00 worth of IQeon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, IQeon has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One IQeon coin can currently be bought for $3.09 or 0.00005483 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.73 or 0.00084594 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00018867 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.08 or 0.00060398 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.45 or 0.00064595 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.77 or 0.00107715 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $448.81 or 0.00795474 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,285.55 or 0.09368073 BTC.

About IQeon

IQeon (CRYPTO:IQN) is a coin. It was first traded on December 16th, 2017. IQeon’s total supply is 5,491,860 coins. The Reddit community for IQeon is /r/IQeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IQeon’s official message board is medium.com/@iqeon . IQeon’s official Twitter account is @IQeon and its Facebook page is accessible here . IQeon’s official website is iqeon.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IQeon is a decentralized PvP gaming platform integrating games, applications and services based on intelligent competitions between users created to help players monetize their in-game achievements. IQN is an ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on IQeon platform. “

Buying and Selling IQeon

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IQeon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IQeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

