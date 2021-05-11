iQIYI (IQ) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 18th. Analysts expect iQIYI to post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. iQIYI has set its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($2.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($1.72). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. iQIYI had a negative net margin of 26.76% and a negative return on equity of 111.91%. On average, analysts expect iQIYI to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get iQIYI alerts:

NASDAQ:IQ opened at $13.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. iQIYI has a fifty-two week low of $13.02 and a fifty-two week high of $28.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.31.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of iQIYI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of iQIYI from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. HSBC downgraded shares of iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.60 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. KeyCorp raised shares of iQIYI from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.43.

About iQIYI

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.