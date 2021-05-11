IQVIA (IQV) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of IQVIA (NYSE: IQV) recently:

5/3/2021 – IQVIA had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $220.00 to $260.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – IQVIA had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $235.00 to $260.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – IQVIA had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $235.00 to $260.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – IQVIA had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $200.00 to $244.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – IQVIA had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $220.00 to $260.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – IQVIA had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $235.00 to $260.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – IQVIA had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $235.00 to $260.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – IQVIA had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $235.00 to $260.00.

4/23/2021 – IQVIA had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $238.00 to $250.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

4/23/2021 – IQVIA had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $259.00 to $273.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/23/2021 – IQVIA had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $200.00 to $244.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/23/2021 – IQVIA had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $218.00 to $250.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/23/2021 – IQVIA had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $225.00 to $265.00.

4/23/2021 – IQVIA had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $225.00 to $265.00.

4/22/2021 – IQVIA was upgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $250.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $180.00.

4/16/2021 – IQVIA was upgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $250.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $180.00.

4/15/2021 – IQVIA had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $210.00 to $218.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/9/2021 – IQVIA had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $210.00 to $218.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – IQVIA was upgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $218.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $231.49 on Tuesday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.52 and a 52 week high of $237.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $213.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.68. The stock has a market cap of $44.37 billion, a PE ratio of 254.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. IQVIA had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

