Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Boosts Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 36.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 214,144 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,662 shares during the period. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC owned 0.07% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $4,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FPE. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,792,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,349 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,375,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,529,000 after acquiring an additional 207,799 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 4,338,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,594,000 after acquiring an additional 296,874 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,195,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,707,000 after purchasing an additional 445,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 2,766,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,008 shares during the period.

Shares of FPE traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.35. 17,205 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,760,169. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $17.65 and a 12 month high of $20.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.11.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.