Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Cuts Holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC reduced its position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,306 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 1,050.6% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,827,000 after buying an additional 123,267 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 104.0% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 171,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,645,000 after purchasing an additional 87,250 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 210,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,641,000 after purchasing an additional 75,803 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 35,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after buying an additional 5,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 49,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after buying an additional 6,524 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF stock remained flat at $$50.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,137,190 shares. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.98 and a fifty-two week high of $50.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.52.

