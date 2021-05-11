Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Cuts Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lowered its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,919 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CAH. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

CAH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Cardinal Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.22.

Shares of NYSE:CAH traded down $1.51 on Tuesday, reaching $56.82. 12,887 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,004,610. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.65 and a fifty-two week high of $62.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.02). Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 123.28% and a net margin of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $39.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.4908 dividend. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.60%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

