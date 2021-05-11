Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Cuts Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lessened its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 24.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,394 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 45,250 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises about 2.0% of Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $7,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 23,730 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 1,808,857 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $93,536,000 after purchasing an additional 12,780 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4.7% during the first quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 32,266 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.38. The company had a trading volume of 526,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,041,572. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.28 and a 12 month high of $54.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Cisco Systems news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $720,772.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,468 shares in the company, valued at $3,632,625.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $296,148.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 119,282 shares in the company, valued at $5,631,303.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,776 shares of company stock worth $1,832,205 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.71.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

