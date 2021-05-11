Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Has $1.22 Million Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 61.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in KLA by 98.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,616,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $936,345,000 after buying an additional 1,794,837 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter valued at about $414,484,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of KLA by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 716,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $185,495,000 after purchasing an additional 326,116 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in KLA during the first quarter worth about $101,347,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in KLA by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 764,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $198,010,000 after buying an additional 253,781 shares during the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on KLA from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on KLA from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $308.00 price objective (up previously from $271.00) on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, January 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on KLA from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.19.

KLA stock traded down $7.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $292.26. 21,081 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,347,551. KLA Co. has a one year low of $158.89 and a one year high of $359.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $327.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.07. The company has a market cap of $44.80 billion, a PE ratio of 35.68, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. KLA had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 65.49%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. KLA’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

See Also: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.