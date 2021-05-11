Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Has $2.19 Million Stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC reduced its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 27.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,599 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $2,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 1.5% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 17,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 6,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 4.8% in the first quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 5,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 109,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,181,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on BRO shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brown & Brown presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.11.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Lloyd sold 9,629 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total value of $515,344.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 850,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total value of $43,911,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 55,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,888,517.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 17.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BRO traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.55. 2,503 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,103,708. The stock has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.94 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.69. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.79 and a 12-month high of $54.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $815.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.74 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is 26.43%.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

