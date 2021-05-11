Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Has $2.66 Million Stock Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 31.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,867 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,759 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $2,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 188.7% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 264.0% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW traded down $2.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.14. 13,363 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,123,463. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.42 and a twelve month high of $106.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.26.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.30. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.69%.

In other news, CTO Michael W. Neill sold 2,243 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.39, for a total value of $222,931.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael John Short sold 17,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total value of $1,737,972.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,185,223.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CHRW shares. Cowen boosted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.67.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

