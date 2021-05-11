Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Has $2.77 Million Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lessened its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,353 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,733 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in McDonald’s by 5.0% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 7,040 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 326,619 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $73,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 21.3% in the first quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,896 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 4.4% during the first quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,700 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $8,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.8% during the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,554 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,951,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD stock traded down $2.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $234.26. The company had a trading volume of 46,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,067,447. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $167.85 and a 12 month high of $238.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $230.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.67. The firm has a market cap of $174.78 billion, a PE ratio of 36.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on MCD. KeyCorp increased their price target on McDonald’s from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Wedbush increased their target price on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.37.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

