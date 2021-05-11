Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Has $3.25 Million Stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lowered its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 42.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,712 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 38,301 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $3,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 690.6% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the first quarter valued at $36,000. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.67. 16,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,538,491. The stock has a market cap of $148.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -202.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.71. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of $37.93 and a 12-month high of $75.77.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.41 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a positive return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.447 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 0.62%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.03%.

BUD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Monday. Exane BNP Paribas raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.20.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

